NCB Vs NCP: I hope the truth will come out - Nawab Malik

The Narcotics Control Bureau has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off accused Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik again held a press conference and made several serious allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, referring to a letter.