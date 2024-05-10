Advertisement
Congress' Kantilal Bhuria makes strange remark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria makes strange statement amid Lok Sabha elections 2024. Kantilal Bhuria said, 'Congress has said that the one who has two wives will get Rs 2 lakh'.

