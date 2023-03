videoDetails

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal called Dhirendra Shastri 'mad'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

The leader of NCP party has given a controversial statement on Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has called Dhirendra Shastri mad. He further said that he says anything to mislead.