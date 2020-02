New India's 2020: Watch 20 major news stories of the day

Watch 20 news stories of the day in the show 'नए भारत का 2020' of Zee News. Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal explains, What's in Budget 2020 for a common man? In Mumbai, Slogans in support of sedition accused Sharjeel Imam at Azad Maidan. Local people protest for Shaheen Bagh road opening which has been closed for 50 days. Another Air India special flight from Wuhan carrying Indians landed at Delhi Airport.