New rule on 'free electricity' in Delhi, subsidy will not be available without applying

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that now the subsidy on electricity will be available to only those people who will apply for it. Delhiites can apply for subsidy from today itself.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that now the subsidy on electricity will be available to only those people who will apply for it. Delhiites can apply for subsidy from today itself.