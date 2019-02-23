हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Fire at car parking area of Aero India show in Bengaluru

A massive fire broke out in the parking area of Yelahanka Air Base during the ongoing Aero India show in Bengaluru on Saturday. Watch this video to know more.

Feb 23, 2019, 16:00 PM IST

