videoDetails

News @ 11: Amidst controversies, huge enthusiasm among fans regarding the release of Shahrukh Khan's film Pathaan

| Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Shahrukh Khan's film Pathan is going to release in theaters today. Despite being mired in controversies, the enthusiasm of Shahrukh's fans is high. People can be seen in large numbers outside theatres.