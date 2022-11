News@11: Shraddha Murder Case Accused Aftab's Attackers wanted to cut him into 70 pieces?

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Shraddha murder case accused Aftab was taken to Rohini's FSL lab for polygraph test in a van on Monday. During this some assailants attacked Aftab with swords. The attackers identified themselves as Hindu Sena and told that they wanted to cut Aftab into 70 pieces.