News@11: Uproar over challaning of bike rider in Budaun, UP, stones pelted at police

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 01:48 PM IST

There was a huge uproar in UP's Badaun over the challenging of a bike rider. On cutting the challan, stone pelting started in the entire area. Taking action on this matter, the police have detained many people.