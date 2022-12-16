NewsVideos
videoDetails

News@11: Woman dies of heart attack while dancing in Seoni.

|Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
A woman fell on the ground while dancing at a wedding ceremony in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead due to a heart attack.

All Videos

Pathan Film Controversy: MP Navneet Rana's statement on 'Pathan' controversy,
1:34
Pathan Film Controversy: MP Navneet Rana's statement on 'Pathan' controversy,
Shraddha Murder Case: Accused Aftab files bail application, hearing to take place in Saket Court tomorrow
1:33
Shraddha Murder Case: Accused Aftab files bail application, hearing to take place in Saket Court tomorrow
CM Nitish Kumar issues statement on Bihar Hooch Tragedy
15:50
CM Nitish Kumar issues statement on Bihar Hooch Tragedy
Tawang Clash: Indian Army Issues statement on India-China clash, know EXCLUSIVE report on ground reality
14:43
Tawang Clash: Indian Army Issues statement on India-China clash, know EXCLUSIVE report on ground reality
Mallikarjun Khadge Puts Forward A Question in Rajya Sabha Over Tawang Issue
6:11
Mallikarjun Khadge Puts Forward A Question in Rajya Sabha Over Tawang Issue

Trending Videos

1:34
Pathan Film Controversy: MP Navneet Rana's statement on 'Pathan' controversy,
1:33
Shraddha Murder Case: Accused Aftab files bail application, hearing to take place in Saket Court tomorrow
15:50
CM Nitish Kumar issues statement on Bihar Hooch Tragedy
14:43
Tawang Clash: Indian Army Issues statement on India-China clash, know EXCLUSIVE report on ground reality
6:11
Mallikarjun Khadge Puts Forward A Question in Rajya Sabha Over Tawang Issue
sonali phogat heart attack,seoni news mp,Seoni,seoni news,seoni news today,Heart attack,Madhya Pradesh news,Heart attack symptoms,heart attack causes,Madhya Pradesh,Heart attacks,jabalpur bus driver heart attack,Signs of heart attack,causes of heart attack in young age,heart attack se kaise bachen,heart attack cautions,Heart attack death,heart attack precautions,heart attack updates,heart attack news,Zee News,woman dies while dancing,mp women,