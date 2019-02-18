हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Videos
Photos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Videos
Photos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
News50: Watch top 50 news of the day, Feb 18, 2019
This segment of Zee News brings you to top 50 news of the day. Watch full video to know more.
Feb 18, 2019, 08:48 AM IST
Latest Videos
PT42S
Morning Breaking: Youth arrested in suspicion of Pulwama attack , 18 Feb 2019
PT1M14S
Morning Breaking: CM Yogi Adityanath to meet families of Pulwama martyrs in Deoria, 18 Feb 2019
PT40S
Morning Breaking: CAID calls for Bharat band in memory of Pulwama martyrs , 18 Feb 2019
PT1M34S
Morning Breaking: Candle march in Delhi's Connaught place against Pakistan , 18 Feb 2019
Next
Video
News50: Watch top 50 news of the day, Feb 18, 2019
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Pulwama attack aftermath: Jammu and Kashmir administration withdraws security of five separa...
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Four soldiers, including Major, martyred in encounter with Jaish terrorists in Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Rajasthan: 4 Jammu and Kashmir students in police custody for sharing anti-national post ove...
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Watch: Rahul Gandhi checks his mobile phone as officials, politicians pay homage to CRPF mar...
India
Google shows Pakistan flag when searched for 'toilet paper'
India
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'Make In India' taun...
India
Pulwama kind of incident doesn’t take place without security lapse: Ex-RAW chief
India
Janhvi Kapoor slams article calling Pulwama Attack a fight for freedom—Details inside
People
Hina Khan is a sight to behold in these pics
People
Delhi: Kashmiri man beaten up, detained for raising 'anti-India' slogans
Delhi
India