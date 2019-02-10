हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Videos
Photos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Videos
Photos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
News50: Watch top news headlines of the day
This segment of Zee News brings top news stories of the day. Watcht this video to know more.
Feb 10, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Latest Videos
PT2M38S
Kumbh 2019: Zee News speak to devotees at Kumbh , 10 Feb 2019
PT5M2S
Watch PM Modi speech live at Andhra Pradesh Guntur, 10 Feb 2019
PT1M33S
Gujjar Neta Kirori Singh Bainsla: Protest will not stop until demands heard, 10 Feb 2019
PT3M47S
Swine flu creates havoc across nation: 854 cases registered in Rajasthan alone , 10 Feb 2019
Next
Video
Sharda Chit Fund case: Will Mamata's Commissioner face the truth in CBI questioning?
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 4,000 cr in Arunachal Pradesh, China condemns visit
India
World
We are Muslims by choice: Asaduddin Owaisi on Ramdev's 'Lord Ram ancestor of Musli...
India
Satyajit Biswas, Trinamool Congress MLA from Krishnaganj, shot dead in West Bengal's Na...
West Bengal
Bollywood actor Mahesh Anand found dead in Mumbai home
People
MEA slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan's remarks on minorities in India, calls it 'egreg...
India
Action likely, hints govt after Twitter officials refuse to appear before Parliamentary pane...
India
MEA rubbishes China's objection to PM Narendra Modi's Arunachal visit, says '...
India
Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' continues dominating Box Office—Ch...
Movies
Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar grilled by CBI for 8 hours, second round of questioning to...
India
PewDiePie on YouTube admitting Rewind failure: Feels nice to hear them say it
viral