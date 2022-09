NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar

NIA raids are going on in 32 places in Bihar. NIA is today raiding places associated with PFI. According to the information, raids have also been conducted at PFI member's house in Madhubani

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

