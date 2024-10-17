videoDetails

Former Mp Badruddin Ajmal Claims New Parliament Is Built On Waqf Land

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal has claimed that the new Parliament building is built on Waqf land and the government wants to usurp the Waqf land. He will have a special conversation with all his guests. But first let us tell you what is that statement of Badruddin which has sparked a new political storm. In the Parliament where the Waqf Amendment Bill is to be presented, former MP Badruddin has created a controversy by making a shocking claim about the new Parliament building. Badruddin Ajmal says that the new Parliament building is built on the land of the Waqf Board.