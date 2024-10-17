videoDetails
Former Mp Badruddin Ajmal Claims New Parliament Is Built On Waqf Land
AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal has claimed that the new Parliament building is built on Waqf land and the government wants to usurp the Waqf land. He will have a special conversation with all his guests. But first let us tell you what is that statement of Badruddin which has sparked a new political storm. In the Parliament where the Waqf Amendment Bill is to be presented, former MP Badruddin has created a controversy by making a shocking claim about the new Parliament building. Badruddin Ajmal says that the new Parliament building is built on the land of the Waqf Board.