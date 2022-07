NIA conducts raids in Bihar's Motihari

NIA has raided Motihari in Bihar. These raids have been conducted in Dhaka and Ramgarhwa areas. It is being told that the NIA has taken Maulana along with them from Dhaka's Madrasa.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

