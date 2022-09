Namaste India: NIA raids on gangster's hideouts

NIA raids are going on across the country. Raids are being conducted at the gangster's hideouts. The NIA raided the locations of Lawrence Bishnoi.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

