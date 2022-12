videoDetails

NIA Reveals Pakistani connection in Kanhaiyalal Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

NIA has made a big disclosure in the Kanhaiyalal murder case. The Karachi connection of Kanhaiya's murder has come to the fore. The NIA charge sheet has made a big claim that the conspiracy to kill Kanhaiya was hatched in Pakistan. According to the charge sheet, all the terrorists are associated with Pakistani terrorist organizations. This claim has been made while filing charge sheet in Jaipur special.