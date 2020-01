NIA: Terrorists conspiracy to attack India through mobile app

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), has made a big disclosure. According to their report, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed is resorting to mobile apps to carry out terrorist attacks in India. NIA has made this big disclosure after investigating the terror attack in Pulwama last year.