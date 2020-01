Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses the curative petition of 2 convicts

After the death warrant was issued from Patiala House Court in Delhi's Nirbhaya Gang Rape Case, the Supreme Court has completed the hearing on the curative petition filed by 2 convicts Vinay and Mukesh. Curative Petition filed by both has been rejected by SC. Now, the way has been cleared to hang Nirbhaya's culprits on 22 January. However, they still have the option of sending a mercy petition to the President.