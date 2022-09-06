NewsVideos

Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on a visit to Delhi where he has met Sitaram Yechury. After the meeting, Nitish Kumar said that if all the parties will get together then it will be a big deal. Nitish Kumar will also meet Kejriwal today.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 02:08 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on a visit to Delhi where he has met Sitaram Yechury. After the meeting, Nitish Kumar said that if all the parties will get together then it will be a big deal. Nitish Kumar will also meet Kejriwal today.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference on AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign
2:25
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference on AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign
Lo and behold! Traditional folk dance ‘Puli Kali’ enthrals crowd in Thiruvananthapuram
Lo and behold! Traditional folk dance ‘Puli Kali’ enthrals crowd in Thiruvananthapuram
Shocking: 11-yr-old missing boy found dead in Madrasa in Nuh
Shocking: 11-yr-old missing boy found dead in Madrasa in Nuh
Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world

Trending Videos

2:25
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference on AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign
Lo and behold! Traditional folk dance ‘Puli Kali’ enthrals crowd in Thiruvananthapuram
Shocking: 11-yr-old missing boy found dead in Madrasa in Nuh
Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar delhi visit,Nitish kumar news,CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar visit delhi,nitish kumar latest news,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,bihar cm nitish kumar visit delhi,nitish kumar in delhi,nitish kumar delhi,nitish kumar's delhi visit,nitish kumar will go to delhi,nitish kumar bihar,nitish kumar on pm,nitish kumar live,nitish kumar pm modi,pm modi vs nitish kumar,nitish kumar meets sitaram yechury,Arvind Kejriwal,Lok Sabha Election 2024,breaking,