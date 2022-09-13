NewsVideos

No entry to garba without ID cards - Culture Minister Usha Thakur

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur has given a big statement on the entry of Muslims in Garba programs to be held on the occasion of Navratri. During this, she said that Garba pandals have become a big medium of love jihad.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
