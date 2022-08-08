Noida Police announced a reward of 25 thousand on the absconding Shrikant Tyagi

In the Shrikant Tyagi case of Noida, the police have formed 8 teams for his arrest. With this, 7 accused who entered the society without permission have also been arrested and now a reward of 25 thousand rupees has also been announced on the absconding Shrikant.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

