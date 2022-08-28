Noida Twin Tower reduced to rubble, see what is the situation there now

Supertech Twin Tower in Sector 93 of Noida has collapsed. 3700 kg of explosives were used to bring it down. After the order of the Supreme Court, after many days of hard work, this whole system was ready. As soon as the tower fell, a cloud of dust spread throughout the area.

| Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

Supertech Twin Tower in Sector 93 of Noida has collapsed. 3700 kg of explosives were used to bring it down. After the order of the Supreme Court, after many days of hard work, this whole system was ready. As soon as the tower fell, a cloud of dust spread throughout the area.