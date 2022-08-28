NewsVideos

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: The 'biggest explosion' of the country will happen in Noida today!

Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: The countdown has started for the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers in Sector-93-A, Noida. This 32-storey building will collapse in 9 seconds. Both the towers of Supertech will be demolished at 2.30 pm today.

|Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 02:23 PM IST
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Building covered with special cloth to control debris
5:11
Interesting Facts about India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 | Zee English News
Twin Tower: Building of corruption destroyed, Noida Twin Towers destroyed in 9 seconds
10:52
Twin Towers Demolition: August 28... Twin Towers demolished, Noida shrouded in smoke.
2:55
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Somewhere the joy of falling twin towers, somewhere there is sorrow!
12:57
