Nothing Suspicious Found On Moscow-Goa Flight

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

After checking the flight coming from Moscow to Goa, it has been told that no suspicious item has been found in the plane. Actually, the emergency landing of the flight going from Moscow to Goa was done. Goa ATS had received information about a bomb in the flight.