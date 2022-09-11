Now the bus scam has increased the trouble of Kejriwal government

The difficulties of the Kejriwal government are increasing continuously. After the liquor scam, there has been a ruckus on the bus scam. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena has approved the proposal to send the CBI to probe the alleged corruption in the purchase of 1000 low-floor buses of DTC. On the other hand, BJP has targeted AAP regarding the bus scam.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

