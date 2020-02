NRC will not be implemented in entire country, says Uddhav Thackeray

National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in entire country clarified Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Narendra Modi. Thackeray, along with son Aaditya, met PM Modi in the national capital and asserted PM Modi has promised him that NRC will only be implemented in Assam.