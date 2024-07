videoDetails

PM Modi to Speak in Lok Sabha On July 2 Today

| Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 07:04 AM IST

Today, on one hand, there will be thunderstorms in Delhi and on the other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Parliament. He can reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi can also address the NDA MPs for the first time on Tuesday morning.