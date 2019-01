NSA Ajit Doval's son accuses Caravan magazine, Jairam Ramesh of defamation

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval has filed a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The case has also been filed against a news magazine which carried an article claiming that Vivek Doval was running a hedge fund with a history of dubious promoters.