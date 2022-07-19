Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer

Nupur Sharma's application in the matter of controversial statement on Prophet Muhammad will be heard in the Supreme Court today. Let us tell you that Nupur Sharma's lawyer has said that Nupur's life is in danger and she is getting constant threats.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

