NewsVideos

Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer

Nupur Sharma's application in the matter of controversial statement on Prophet Muhammad will be heard in the Supreme Court today. Let us tell you that Nupur Sharma's lawyer has said that Nupur's life is in danger and she is getting constant threats.

|Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 05:15 PM IST
Nupur Sharma's application in the matter of controversial statement on Prophet Muhammad will be heard in the Supreme Court today. Let us tell you that Nupur Sharma's lawyer has said that Nupur's life is in danger and she is getting constant threats.

All Videos

Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
7:6
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS
 Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS
Big relief to Nupur Sharma from Supreme Court
9:14
Big relief to Nupur Sharma from Supreme Court
What did Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij say on the murder of DSP?
8:1
What did Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij say on the murder of DSP?

Trending Videos

Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
7:6
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS
9:14
Big relief to Nupur Sharma from Supreme Court
8:1
What did Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij say on the murder of DSP?
Nupur Sharma,nupur sharma news,Supreme Court,nupur sharma statement,supreme court on nupur sharma,bjp leader nupur sharma,Nupur Sharma controversy,nupur sharma supreme court,supreme court verdict on nupur sharma,nupur sharma case,nupur sharma on prophet,nupur sharma bjp,supreme court nupur sharma,nupur sharma debate,Supreme Court hearing,nupur sharma remarks on prophet,nupur sharma comment,sc on nupur sharma,nupur sharma sc news,Breaking News,Hindi News,