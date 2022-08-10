Nupur Sharma has now got a huge relief from the Supreme Court

Nupur Sharma has now got a huge relief from the Supreme Court. Now all the FIRs registered against him will be transferred to Delhi. Nupur Sharma herself had been demanding for a long time that the complaints lodged against her should be transferred to Delhi, now the court has also given its verdict on this matter.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

