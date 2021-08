Olympic athletes expressed their gratitude for the prayers of the countrymen, as they Returns from Tokyo to India

Friends and family of medalists Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia also waiting at the Delhi airport as whole India awaits the arrival of its Olympians. 5 buses have left from Sonipat to welcome their champions. Meanwhile, to felicitate the medal winners, the Government of India has also organized a grand event at Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi.