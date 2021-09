Om Prakash Chautala scores 88 marks in Class 10 examination

Today is Teacher's Day and on this occasion, we are going to show you a new picture. This picture is not related to any teacher but is related to an 86-year-old student who has a passion for studies. There is no age for studies, just passion is needed for it and it has been proved to be true by Om Prakash Chautala, a well-known face of Indian politics. He has passed the 10th class examination and that too from the first division.