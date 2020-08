Once again, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will take stock of preparations for the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya on Sunday to take stock of preparations for Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan that is going to took place on 5th August in the presence of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. UP CM Yogi earlier week as well visited to Ayodhya.