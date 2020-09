Only after 2014 did Ayurveda get real recognition in the country: Dr Subhash Chandra, Rajya Sabha MP

Dr Subhash Chandra, RS MP & Chairman of the Essel Group, said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, "Germany and Switzerland have done more work on Ayurveda than us. It is a shame for us that even after independence, we did not bring Ayurveda back to its glory. Only in November 2014, the government made Ayush separate and I applaud the government for doing so".