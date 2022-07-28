Opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 to begin in a few hours from now
The Commonwealth Games are beginning in England's Birmingham from today. The Opening Ceremony will take place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham in a few hours from now. On this occasion, Zee News is bringing special coverage straight from Birmingham.
