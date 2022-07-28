NewsVideos

Opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 to begin in a few hours from now

The Commonwealth Games are beginning in England's Birmingham from today. The Opening Ceremony will take place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham in a few hours from now. On this occasion, Zee News is bringing special coverage straight from Birmingham.

|Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 09:56 PM IST
The Commonwealth Games are beginning in England's Birmingham from today. The Opening Ceremony will take place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham in a few hours from now. On this occasion, Zee News is bringing special coverage straight from Birmingham.

All Videos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 28, 2022
9:48
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 28, 2022
Agenda India Ka: Iraq to become Sri Lanka 2.0?
29:36
Agenda India Ka: Iraq to become Sri Lanka 2.0?
Commonwealth Games 2022 to be inaugurated in a while
3:35
Commonwealth Games 2022 to be inaugurated in a while
Breaking News: Chennai all set to host 44th Chess Olympiad
2:46
Breaking News: Chennai all set to host 44th Chess Olympiad
Taal Thok Ke: Adhir Ranjan Controversial statement-- BJP to file complain against Congress?
1H7:3
Taal Thok Ke: Adhir Ranjan Controversial statement-- BJP to file complain against Congress?

Trending Videos

9:48
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 28, 2022
29:36
Agenda India Ka: Iraq to become Sri Lanka 2.0?
3:35
Commonwealth Games 2022 to be inaugurated in a while
2:46
Breaking News: Chennai all set to host 44th Chess Olympiad
1H7:3
Taal Thok Ke: Adhir Ranjan Controversial statement-- BJP to file complain against Congress?
CWG 2022,Commonwealth Games 2022,commonwealth games 2022 schedule,birmingham 2022,commonwealth games 2022 india,cwg 2022 india,commonwealth games 2022 india schedule,राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2022,कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022,Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022,rashtramandal khel 2022,Common Wealth Games 2022,india at commonwealth games 2022,birmigham 2022,Asian Games 2022,commonwealth games birmingham 2022,birmingham 2022 commonwealth games,Zee News Ground Report,