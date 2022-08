Operation Lotus: AAP's protest against Operation Lotus

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and MLAs are protesting against Operation Lotus. This protest is being held in the premises of the assembly. AAP demands that the case be probed by the CBI.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

