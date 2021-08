Opposition repeated the same riots in Parliament, that took place on 26 January: Anurag Thakur on Rajya Sabha ruckus

There was a stir as soon as the Constitution 127th Amendment Bill 2021 was passed in the Rajya Sabha. A CCTV footage of the uproar that is going viral on social media shows that opposition MPs can be seen assaulting marshals in the Upper House. On this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "the riots that took place on the streets on 26 January, the same opposition did in the Rajya Sabha on 11 August."