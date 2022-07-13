NewsVideos

Opposition Slammed BJP Over New Ashoka Stambh

Recently, PM Modi unveiled Ashoka Pillar, which was installed on the roof of the new Parliament House. After which a ruckus has started in the politics of the country. While the opposition is calling it an insult to the national symbol. BJP is calling it another conspiracy to target PM Modi.

Jul 13, 2022
