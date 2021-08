Opposition to protest against controversial farm laws at Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi to join in

Over 14 opposition leaders will reach Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest against the three controversial agriculture laws and express solidarity with the farmers who have been camping there since July 22. Around 200 farmers have been camping at Jantar Mantar since then. To organize on 22 July what he called 'Kisan Sansad'.