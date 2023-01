videoDetails

Owaisi Makes an Appeal to PM Modi on Haldwani Railway Land Encroachment Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

Politics intensifies on the matter of encroachment on railway land in Uttarakhand's Haldwani.AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the Prime Minister of the country on Haldwani encroachment and said, 'PM please Help the people'.