Owaisi on AAP: Asaduddin Owaisi raised questions on Arvind Kejriwal's Hindutva during rally in Delhi

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Delhi. Questioning Kejriwal's Hindutva, Owaisi said, 'Where was Kejriwal during the Delhi violence? When the bulldozer ran, did nothing?' Know what Owaisi said.