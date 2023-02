videoDetails

Owaisi's big statement on Junaid-Nasir Murder Case, said BJP funds such people

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Owaisi's big statement has come to the fore on Junaid-Nasir Murder Case. Owaisi has said that BJP funds such people. Why hasn't Monu been arrested yet?