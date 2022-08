Pakistan court grants pre-arrest bail to former PM Imran Khan

Islamabad High Court has given big relief to former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Imran Khan has been granted bail till August 25. Imran Khan has been accused of threatening judges and government employees.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

