Pakistan govt takes 'Control' of JeM HQ after global outrage over Pulwama Attack

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday called Indian media reports of the Pakistan government taking administrative control of the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) "fabricated", claiming that the facility was a madrasa where students receive education and the action had nothing to do with the Kashmir suicide bombing.Watch full video to know more.