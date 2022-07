Pakistan intruder reaches India to kill Nupur Sharma

There has been a big disclosure in the case of Nupur Sharma. An infiltrator has been caught from Sri Ganganagar, it is being told that he had come from Pakistan to kill Nupur Sharma.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure in the case of Nupur Sharma. An infiltrator has been caught from Sri Ganganagar, it is being told that he had come from Pakistan to kill Nupur Sharma.