Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module busted in J&K's Handwara

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday (June 11) busted a huge narcotics-terror module sponsored by neighbouring Pakistan and arrested three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist associates in Handwara town of Kupwara district. The police also recovered 21 kg heroin and Rs 1.34 crore Indian currency, total worth over Rs 200 crore, from the possession of Lashkar operatives.