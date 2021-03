Param Bir Singh's claim: Maharashtra's Home Minister asked Sachin Vaze to collect 100 crores

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in which he has made serious allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In this letter, he wrote that the Home Minister called Sachin Vaze at his official residence and asked for 100 crore rupees every month.