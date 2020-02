Parvesh Verma, BJP MP from West Delhi: BJP failed to convey Kejriwal government's shortcomings to Delhiites

BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma said that there is always a win-win in the election. I am sad that the BJP has not been able to form a government in Delhi for 21 years. This time also the Aam Aadmi Party is going to form the government. I hope that those who are going to become the new Chief Ministers of Delhi will work wholeheartedly for the people of Delhi for the next five years.