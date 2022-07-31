NewsVideos

Patra Chawl Case: What did CM Shinde say about ED's action on Sanjay Raut?

ED has taken major action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam case. So at the same time, the statement of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has come out on the action of ED, he has said that when Sanjay Raut has not done anything wrong, why is he panicking?

|Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 04:56 PM IST


